Earnings results for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Natural Gas Services Group last posted its earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Natural Gas Services Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.4. Natural Gas Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Natural Gas Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Natural Gas Services Group has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $9.71. Natural Gas Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Natural Gas Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

In the past three months, Natural Gas Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.12% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by insiders. 83.03% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS



The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is 69.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.54. The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is 69.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.25. Natural Gas Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

