Earnings results for Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Onconova Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Onconova Therapeutics has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Onconova Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Onconova Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.52, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 191.11%. The high price target for ONTX is $2.00 and the low price target for ONTX is $1.25. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Onconova Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.52, Onconova Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 191.1% from its current price of $0.52. Onconova Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

In the past three months, Onconova Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $72,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Onconova Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.67% of the stock of Onconova Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX



Earnings for Onconova Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Onconova Therapeutics is -0.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Onconova Therapeutics is -0.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Onconova Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

