Earnings results for PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

PLx Pharma last announced its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. PLx Pharma has generated ($4.74) earnings per share over the last year. PLx Pharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. PLx Pharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PLx Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.27%. The high price target for PLXP is $20.00 and the low price target for PLXP is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PLx Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, PLx Pharma has a forecasted upside of 63.3% from its current price of $9.80. PLx Pharma has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. PLx Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP)

In the past three months, PLx Pharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $200,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.42% of the stock of PLx Pharma is held by insiders. Only 22.46% of the stock of PLx Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP



Earnings for PLx Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($0.94) per share. The P/E ratio of PLx Pharma is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PLx Pharma is -7.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

