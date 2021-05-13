Earnings results for PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

PolarityTE last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. PolarityTE has generated ($3.70) earnings per share over the last year. PolarityTE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. PolarityTE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolarityTE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.00%. The high price target for PTE is $3.00 and the low price target for PTE is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PolarityTE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, PolarityTE has a forecasted upside of 150.0% from its current price of $1.20. PolarityTE has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE does not currently pay a dividend. PolarityTE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

In the past three months, PolarityTE insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,687.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by insiders. Only 16.51% of the stock of PolarityTE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE



Earnings for PolarityTE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.21) to ($0.74) per share. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PolarityTE is -0.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PolarityTE has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

