Earnings results for Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.78.

Analyst Opinion on Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precipio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.73%. The high price target for PRPO is $7.00 and the low price target for PRPO is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precipio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Precipio has a forecasted upside of 58.7% from its current price of $4.41. Precipio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio does not currently pay a dividend. Precipio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

In the past three months, Precipio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.70% of the stock of Precipio is held by insiders. Only 3.22% of the stock of Precipio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO



Precipio has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

