Earnings results for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Protalix BioTherapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm earned $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. Protalix BioTherapeutics has generated ($1.23) earnings per share over the last year. Protalix BioTherapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Protalix BioTherapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.90%. The high price target for PLX is $7.00 and the low price target for PLX is $7.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Protalix BioTherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 134.9% from its current price of $2.98. Protalix BioTherapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protalix BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

In the past three months, Protalix BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 14.28% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX



Earnings for Protalix BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -2.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here