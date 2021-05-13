Earnings results for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Regulus Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. Regulus Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Regulus Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Regulus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.93%. The high price target for RGLS is $1.50 and the low price target for RGLS is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Regulus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

In the past three months, Regulus Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,552.00 in company stock. Only 18.24% of the stock of Regulus Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 19.96% of the stock of Regulus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS



Earnings for Regulus Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Regulus Therapeutics is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Regulus Therapeutics is -1.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Regulus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

