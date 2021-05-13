Earnings results for Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/14/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Sachem Capital last released its earnings results on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Sachem Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sachem Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 56.86%. The high price target for SACH is $8.00 and the low price target for SACH is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sachem Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Sachem Capital has a forecasted upside of 56.9% from its current price of $5.10. Sachem Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sachem Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sachem Capital is 150.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sachem Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.35% in the coming year. This indicates that Sachem Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

In the past three months, Sachem Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.42% of the stock of Sachem Capital is held by insiders. Only 10.65% of the stock of Sachem Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH



Earnings for Sachem Capital are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Sachem Capital is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.75. The P/E ratio of Sachem Capital is 15.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 21.92. Sachem Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

