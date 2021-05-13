Earnings results for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.69.

SenesTech last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. SenesTech has generated ($7.69) earnings per share over the last year. SenesTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. SenesTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SenesTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 159.74%. The high price target for SNES is $4.00 and the low price target for SNES is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech does not currently pay a dividend. SenesTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

In the past three months, SenesTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of SenesTech is held by insiders. Only 0.96% of the stock of SenesTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES



Earnings for SenesTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.93) to ($1.85) per share. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SenesTech is -0.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SenesTech has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

