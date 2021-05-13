Earnings results for Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Sogou last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm earned $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Sogou has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sogou in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou does not currently pay a dividend. Sogou does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

In the past three months, Sogou insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO



Earnings for Sogou are expected to grow by 416.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Sogou is -69.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sogou has a PEG Ratio of 4.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sogou has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

