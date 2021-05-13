Earnings results for Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Sohu.com last posted its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter. Sohu.com has generated ($3.25) earnings per share over the last year. Sohu.com has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Sohu.com will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sohu.com in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.83%. The high price target for SOHU is $32.00 and the low price target for SOHU is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com does not currently pay a dividend. Sohu.com does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

In the past three months, Sohu.com insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.07% of the stock of Sohu.com is held by insiders. 39.41% of the stock of Sohu.com is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU



Earnings for Sohu.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.94) to $0.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Sohu.com is -4.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sohu.com is -4.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sohu.com has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

