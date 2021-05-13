Earnings results for StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

StoneCastle Financial last announced its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business earned $4.67 million during the quarter. StoneCastle Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.8. StoneCastle Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. StoneCastle Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StoneCastle Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.43%. The high price target for BANX is $20.00 and the low price target for BANX is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StoneCastle Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, StoneCastle Financial has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $20.71. StoneCastle Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.34%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. StoneCastle Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

In the past three months, StoneCastle Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $220,311.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of StoneCastle Financial is held by insiders. Only 25.29% of the stock of StoneCastle Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX



The P/E ratio of StoneCastle Financial is 66.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.55. The P/E ratio of StoneCastle Financial is 66.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.34.

