Earnings results for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

Super League Gaming last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Super League Gaming has generated ($2.63) earnings per share over the last year. Super League Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for SLGG is $6.00 and the low price target for SLGG is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Super League Gaming has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Super League Gaming has a forecasted upside of 4.2% from its current price of $4.56. Super League Gaming has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Super League Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

In the past three months, Super League Gaming insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $103,020.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by insiders. Only 4.65% of the stock of Super League Gaming is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG



The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Super League Gaming is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

