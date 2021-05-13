Earnings results for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

S&W Seed last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 million. S&W Seed has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. S&W Seed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. S&W Seed will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&W Seed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.59%. The high price target for SANW is $6.00 and the low price target for SANW is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

S&W Seed has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, S&W Seed has a forecasted upside of 39.6% from its current price of $3.94. S&W Seed has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed does not currently pay a dividend. S&W Seed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

In the past three months, S&W Seed insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of S&W Seed is held by insiders. 75.72% of the stock of S&W Seed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW



Earnings for S&W Seed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.50) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of S&W Seed is -6.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of S&W Seed is -6.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. S&W Seed has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here