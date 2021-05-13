Earnings results for ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.11.

ThermoGenesis last posted its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. ThermoGenesis has generated ($2.85) earnings per share over the last year. ThermoGenesis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. ThermoGenesis will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ThermoGenesis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 160.87%. The high price target for THMO is $6.00 and the low price target for THMO is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ThermoGenesis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, ThermoGenesis has a forecasted upside of 160.9% from its current price of $2.30. ThermoGenesis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis does not currently pay a dividend. ThermoGenesis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

In the past three months, ThermoGenesis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.00% of the stock of ThermoGenesis is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.13% of the stock of ThermoGenesis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO



Earnings for ThermoGenesis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.52) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of ThermoGenesis is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ThermoGenesis is -0.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ThermoGenesis has a P/B Ratio of 7.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

