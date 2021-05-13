Earnings results for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Usio last released its earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Usio has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Usio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Usio will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Usio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.13%. The high price target for USIO is $5.00 and the low price target for USIO is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Usio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.50, Usio has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $5.43. Usio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Usio does not currently pay a dividend. Usio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Usio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.20% of the stock of Usio is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.92% of the stock of Usio is held by institutions.

Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Usio is -15.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Usio is -15.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Usio has a P/B Ratio of 12.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

