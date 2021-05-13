Earnings results for Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Vertex Energy last released its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business earned $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Vertex Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Vertex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.70%. The high price target for VTNR is $4.00 and the low price target for VTNR is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.75, Vertex Energy has a forecasted upside of 103.7% from its current price of $1.35. Vertex Energy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

In the past three months, Vertex Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.30% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by insiders. Only 14.65% of the stock of Vertex Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR



Earnings for Vertex Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Vertex Energy is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vertex Energy is -2.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vertex Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here