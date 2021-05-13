Earnings results for voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

voxeljet last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company earned $10.57 million during the quarter. voxeljet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. voxeljet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. voxeljet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for voxeljet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.42%. The high price target for VJET is $27.00 and the low price target for VJET is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet does not currently pay a dividend. voxeljet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

In the past three months, voxeljet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.50% of the stock of voxeljet is held by insiders. Only 12.21% of the stock of voxeljet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET



The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -4.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of voxeljet is -4.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. voxeljet has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

