Earnings results for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Whole Earth Brands last issued its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm earned $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. Whole Earth Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whole Earth Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. Whole Earth Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Whole Earth Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.32%. The high price target for FREE is $23.00 and the low price target for FREE is $16.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Whole Earth Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.40, Whole Earth Brands has a forecasted upside of 48.3% from its current price of $13.08. Whole Earth Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Whole Earth Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

In the past three months, Whole Earth Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 68.41% of the stock of Whole Earth Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE



Earnings for Whole Earth Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to $1.03 per share.

