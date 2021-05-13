Earnings results for WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/14/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

WidePoint last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94. The business earned $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. WidePoint has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. WidePoint has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, May 14th, 2021. WidePoint will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 14th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WidePoint in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.10%. The high price target for WYY is $13.00 and the low price target for WYY is $13.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WidePoint has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, WidePoint has a forecasted upside of 73.1% from its current price of $7.51. WidePoint has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint does not currently pay a dividend. WidePoint does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

In the past three months, WidePoint insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $159,066.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY



