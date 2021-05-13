Earnings results for Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Windtree Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Windtree Therapeutics has generated ($2.52) earnings per share over the last year. Windtree Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 573.08%. The high price target for WINT is $12.25 and the low price target for WINT is $12.25. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Windtree Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.25, Windtree Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 573.1% from its current price of $1.82. Windtree Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Windtree Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

In the past three months, Windtree Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $366,678.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.91% of the stock of Windtree Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 1.59% of the stock of Windtree Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT



Earnings for Windtree Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Windtree Therapeutics is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Windtree Therapeutics is -0.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Windtree Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

