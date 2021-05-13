Earnings results for Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group last released its quarterly earnings results on March 19th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company earned $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. Wireless Telecom Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Wireless Telecom Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Wireless Telecom Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wireless Telecom Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.54%. The high price target for WTT is $2.50 and the low price target for WTT is $2.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wireless Telecom Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Wireless Telecom Group has a forecasted upside of 46.5% from its current price of $1.71. Wireless Telecom Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group does not currently pay a dividend. Wireless Telecom Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

In the past three months, Wireless Telecom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT



