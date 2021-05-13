Earnings results for Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Yatra Online last issued its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm earned $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Yatra Online has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Yatra Online has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yatra Online in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.19%. The high price target for YTRA is $4.00 and the low price target for YTRA is $3.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yatra Online has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, Yatra Online has a forecasted upside of 85.2% from its current price of $1.89. Yatra Online has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online does not currently pay a dividend. Yatra Online does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA)

In the past three months, Yatra Online insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.62% of the stock of Yatra Online is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA



Earnings for Yatra Online are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.01) per share. Yatra Online has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here