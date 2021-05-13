Earnings results for Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Zosano Pharma last announced its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company earned $0.22 million during the quarter. Zosano Pharma has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Zosano Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zosano Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 180.33%. The high price target for ZSAN is $2.50 and the low price target for ZSAN is $2.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zosano Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.17, Zosano Pharma has a forecasted upside of 180.3% from its current price of $0.77. Zosano Pharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Zosano Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

In the past three months, Zosano Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.10% of the stock of Zosano Pharma is held by insiders. Only 10.07% of the stock of Zosano Pharma is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN



Earnings for Zosano Pharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Zosano Pharma is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zosano Pharma is -0.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zosano Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

