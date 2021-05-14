REVOLUTION MEDICINES (NASDAQ:RVMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Revolution Medicines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Revolution Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVOLUTION MEDICINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVMD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revolution Medicines in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Revolution Medicines stock.

Revolution Medicines

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS (NYSE:BVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations last released its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year. Bluegreen Vacations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BLUEGREEN VACATIONS? (NYSE:BVH)

Wall Street analysts have given Bluegreen Vacations a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Bluegreen Vacations wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:IGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. Its revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Game Technology has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. International Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IGT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Game Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” International Game Technology stock.

International Game Technology

PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PHAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.14. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.43) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PHASEBIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHAS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals