SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL (NASDAQ:SWAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.26. The firm earned $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. Its revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ShockWave Medical has generated ($2.14) earnings per share over the last year. ShockWave Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWAV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShockWave Medical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ShockWave Medical stock.

GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL (NASDAQ:GOOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Gladstone Commercial has generated $1.58 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Commercial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOOD)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Commercial in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Commercial stock.

AKERNA (NASDAQ:KERN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Akerna has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akerna has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERNA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KERN)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akerna in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akerna stock.

SHOTSPOTTER (NASDAQ:SSTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.9. ShotSpotter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHOTSPOTTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSTI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ShotSpotter in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ShotSpotter stock.

