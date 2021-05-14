TILRAY (NASDAQ:TLRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Tilray has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TILRAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLRY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tilray in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tilray stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TLRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tilray

AEGION (NASDAQ:AEGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Aegion has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year. Aegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEGION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEGN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aegion in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aegion stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AEGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aegion

LUMENT FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:LFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Lument Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUMENT FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LFT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lument Finance Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lument Finance Trust stock.

Lument Finance Trust

ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ALLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Allot Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLOT COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allot Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Allot Communications stock.

Allot Communications