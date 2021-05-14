INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (NYSE:IFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has generated $6.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. International Flavors & Fragrances has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IFF)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” International Flavors & Fragrances stock.

STONEX GROUP (NASDAQ:SNEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. StoneX Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONEX GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNEX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StoneX Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” StoneX Group stock.

STRATUS PROPERTIES (NASDAQ:STRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRS)

Stratus Properties last issued its earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $11.15 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Stratus Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN STRATUS PROPERTIES? (NASDAQ:STRS)

FERRO (NYSE:FOE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Its revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ferro has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. Ferro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FERRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FOE)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ferro in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ferro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

