NELNET (NYSE:NNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet last announced its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Nelnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NELNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NNI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nelnet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nelnet stock.

Nelnet

SESEN BIO (NASDAQ:SESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Sesen Bio has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Sesen Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SESEN BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SESN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sesen Bio in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sesen Bio stock.

Sesen Bio

HOULIHAN LOKEY (NYSE:HLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business earned $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Houlihan Lokey has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Houlihan Lokey has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOULIHAN LOKEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Houlihan Lokey in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Houlihan Lokey stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Houlihan Lokey

NOVAN (NASDAQ:NOVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Novan has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. Novan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novan in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Novan stock.

Novan