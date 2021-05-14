AMEREN (NYSE:AEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has generated $3.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Ameren has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMEREN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AEE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ameren in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ameren stock.

BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL (NYSE:BRMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital last posted its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadmark Realty Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRMK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Broadmark Realty Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA (NYSE:TSQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Townsquare Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWNSQUARE MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSQ)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Townsquare Media in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Townsquare Media stock.

NANO-X IMAGING (NASDAQ:NNOX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Nano-X Imaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nano-X Imaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANO-X IMAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NNOX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nano-X Imaging in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nano-X Imaging stock.

