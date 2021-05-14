SWITCH (NYSE:SWCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm earned $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Its revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Switch has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.4. Switch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SWITCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWCH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Switch in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Switch stock.

INTERSECT ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intersect ENT has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Intersect ENT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERSECT ENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XENT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intersect ENT in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Intersect ENT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XENT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PSYCHEMEDICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PMD)

ASENSUS SURGICAL (NYSE:ASXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Asensus Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASENSUS SURGICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASXC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asensus Surgical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Asensus Surgical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASXC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

