BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm earned $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brighthouse Financial has generated $9.58 earnings per share over the last year. Brighthouse Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BHF)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brighthouse Financial in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Brighthouse Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BHF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Brighthouse Financial

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:AMBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. Ambac Financial Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ambac Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP? (NYSE:AMBC)

Wall Street analysts have given Ambac Financial Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ambac Financial Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

(NASDAQ:VOD)

IS VODAFONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VOD)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vodafone Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vodafone Group stock.

Vodafone Group

FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:FUSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUSION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FUSN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals