RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RUBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Rubius Therapeutics has generated ($2.08) earnings per share over the last year. Rubius Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RUBY)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rubius Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Rubius Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RUBY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVI INDUSTRIES (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter. EVI Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.5. EVI Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GROCERY OUTLET (NASDAQ:GO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business earned $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Its revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5. Grocery Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROCERY OUTLET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GO)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grocery Outlet in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grocery Outlet stock.

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. The business earned ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Palatin Technologies has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year.

IS PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palatin Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Palatin Technologies stock.

