JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP (NYSE:J) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business earned $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Engineering Group has generated $5.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Jacobs Engineering Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:J)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jacobs Engineering Group stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

RADNET (NASDAQ:RDNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Its revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RadNet has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. RadNet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RadNet in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RadNet stock.

RadNet

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:INSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. Inspired Entertainment has generated ($1.63) earnings per share over the last year. Inspired Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INSE)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inspired Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inspired Entertainment stock.

Inspired Entertainment

STEPSTONE GROUP (NASDAQ:STEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group last issued its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company earned $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. StepStone Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS STEPSTONE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STEP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StepStone Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” StepStone Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

StepStone Group