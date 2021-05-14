HERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26 million. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heron Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heron Therapeutics stock.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES (NASDAQ:IEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.9. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IEA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock.

THE MACERICH (NYSE:MAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Macerich has generated $3.54 earnings per share over the last year. The Macerich has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MACERICH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Macerich in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Macerich stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URBAN-GRO (NASDAQ:UGRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UGRO)

urban-gro last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $9.21 million during the quarter. urban-gro has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. urban-gro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

