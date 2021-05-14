RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:RXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rackspace Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RXT)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rackspace Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rackspace Technology stock.

IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IDYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. IDEAYA Biosciences has generated ($3.36) earnings per share over the last year. IDEAYA Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDYA)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEAYA Biosciences stock.

TRANSDIGM GROUP (NYSE:TDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. TransDigm Group has generated $14.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.5. TransDigm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSDIGM GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDG)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransDigm Group in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransDigm Group stock.

CENTRUS ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Centrus Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRUS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centrus Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Centrus Energy stock.

