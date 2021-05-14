WYNN RESORTS (NASDAQ:WYNN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Its revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Wynn Resorts has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year. Wynn Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNN RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WYNN)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wynn Resorts in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Wynn Resorts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WYNN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Wynn Resorts

DANAOS (NYSE:DAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos last announced its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.04. Danaos has generated $9.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Danaos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DANAOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAC)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Danaos in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Danaos stock.

Danaos

CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST (NASDAQ:CMCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. CIM Commercial Trust has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. CIM Commercial Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST? (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Wall Street analysts have given CIM Commercial Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but CIM Commercial Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OLMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. Olema Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Olema Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLEMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OLMA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Olema Pharmaceuticals stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals