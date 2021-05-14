WEIBO (NASDAQ:WB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Its revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Weibo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEIBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weibo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Weibo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATRION (NASDAQ:ATRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $32.24 million during the quarter. Atrion has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Atrion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ASURE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:ASUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Asure Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASURE SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ASUR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Asure Software in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Asure Software stock.

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDX)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock.

