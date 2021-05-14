FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II (NYSE:FSKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II last posted its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSKR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.2. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Wall Street analysts have given Eagle Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Eagle Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

DARLING INGREDIENTS (NYSE:DAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients last announced its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Darling Ingredients has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Darling Ingredients has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARLING INGREDIENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DAR)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Darling Ingredients in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Darling Ingredients stock.

Darling Ingredients

EXAGEN (NASDAQ:XGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Exagen has generated ($8.46) earnings per share over the last year. Exagen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXAGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XGN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exagen in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exagen stock.

Exagen