SCIENTIFIC GAMES (NASDAQ:SGMS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games last issued its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company earned $729 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Scientific Games has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Scientific Games has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCIENTIFIC GAMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scientific Games in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Scientific Games stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SGMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Scientific Games

CARPARTS.COM (NASDAQ:PRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. CarParts.com has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CarParts.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARPARTS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarParts.com in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CarParts.com stock.

CarParts.com

RAND CAPITAL (NASDAQ:RAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $1.06 million during the quarter. Rand Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Rand Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RAND CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:RAND)

CLENE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CLNN)

IS CLENE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLNN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clene in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Clene stock.

Clene