BRP GROUP (NYSE:BRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group last released its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year.

IS BRP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BRP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BRP Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BRP Group stock.

TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TNXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has generated ($19.33) earnings per share over the last year. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TNXP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock.

LEMONADE (NYSE:LMND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The company earned $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lemonade has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LEMONADE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LMND)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lemonade in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lemonade stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LMND, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. RADCOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDCM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RADCOM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” RADCOM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDCM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

