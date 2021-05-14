TYSON FOODS (NYSE:TSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Its revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Tyson Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYSON FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyson Foods in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tyson Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STOKE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:STOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Stoke Therapeutics has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year. Stoke Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STOKE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STOK)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoke Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stoke Therapeutics stock.

GOLD STANDARD VENTURES (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Gold Standard Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gold Standard Ventures has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLD STANDARD VENTURES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gold Standard Ventures in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gold Standard Ventures stock.

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:HRMY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.41. Harmony Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Harmony Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARMONY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harmony Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harmony Biosciences stock.

