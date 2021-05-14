NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NSTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies last posted its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. NanoString Technologies has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. NanoString Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NSTG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NanoString Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NanoString Technologies stock.

NanoString Technologies

NAUTILUS (NYSE:NLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm earned $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nautilus has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Nautilus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAUTILUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NLS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nautilus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nautilus stock.

Nautilus

UPSTART (NASDAQ:UPST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company earned $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Upstart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPSTART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPST)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upstart in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Upstart stock.

Upstart

ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES (NASDAQ:SOLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles last posted its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business earned $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year.

IS ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SOLO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Electrameccanica Vehicles stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles