GENPACT (NYSE:G) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:G)

Genpact last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Genpact has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Genpact has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENPACT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:G)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genpact in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genpact stock.

Genpact

FIVE POINT (NYSE:FPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Five Point has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.4. Five Point has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE POINT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five Point in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Five Point stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Five Point

(NASDAQ:GANX)

IS GAIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GANX)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gain Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gain Therapeutics stock.

Gain Therapeutics

NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES (NASDAQ:NEWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Newtek Business Services has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Newtek Business Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEWT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Newtek Business Services in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Newtek Business Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEWT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Newtek Business Services