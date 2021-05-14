BIONTECH (NASDAQ:BNTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm earned $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Its revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. BioNTech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIONTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNTX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioNTech in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BioNTech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company earned $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Castle Biosciences has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Castle Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASTLE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Castle Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Castle Biosciences stock.

STARTEK (NYSE:SRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek last announced its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. StarTek has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STARTEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for StarTek in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” StarTek stock.

CENTERRA GOLD (NYSE:CGAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Centerra Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTERRA GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CGAU)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centerra Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Centerra Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGAU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

