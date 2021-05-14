J2 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:JCOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. Its revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global has generated $6.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. J2 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J2 GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JCOM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J2 Global in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” J2 Global stock.

BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BTAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year. BioXcel Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BTAI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BioXcel Therapeutics stock.

CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CLRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences last released its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cellectar Biosciences has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Cellectar Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLRB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cellectar Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cellectar Biosciences stock.

RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:RADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.5. RADA Electronic Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RADA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RADA Electronic Industries in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RADA Electronic Industries stock.

