FS KKR CAPITAL (NYSE:FSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year. FS KKR Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FS KKR CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSK)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FS KKR Capital in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FS KKR Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DIAMOND S SHIPPING (NYSE:DSSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DSSI)

Diamond S Shipping last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. Diamond S Shipping has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Diamond S Shipping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMOND S SHIPPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DSSI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Diamond S Shipping in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Diamond S Shipping stock.

INARI MEDICAL (NASDAQ:NARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inari Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INARI MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NARI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inari Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inari Medical stock.

PAYSIGN (NASDAQ:PAYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. PaySign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYSIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PaySign in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PaySign stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PAYS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

