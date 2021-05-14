AFFIRM (NASDAQ:AFRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm last released its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.77. The business earned $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Its revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Affirm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFIRM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFRM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affirm in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Affirm stock.

PLIANT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PLRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. Pliant Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pliant Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLIANT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLRX)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pliant Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pliant Therapeutics stock.

LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:LOGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. LogicBio Therapeutics has generated ($1.78) earnings per share over the last year. LogicBio Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOGC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LogicBio Therapeutics stock.

PROTHENA (NASDAQ:PRTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. Prothena has generated ($1.95) earnings per share over the last year. Prothena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTHENA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTA)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prothena in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prothena stock.

