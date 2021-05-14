INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES (NASDAQ:ITCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies last announced its earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Intra-Cellular Therapies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Intra-Cellular Therapies stock.

CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPRX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock.

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OPEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business earned $248.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.25 million. Opendoor Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Opendoor Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opendoor Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Opendoor Technologies stock.

EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. Edap Tms has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDAP TMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDAP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edap Tms in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Edap Tms stock.

