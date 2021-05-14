SEER (NASDAQ:SEER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer last released its quarterly earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company earned $0.06 million during the quarter. Its revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seer has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Seer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEER)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seer stock.

BELLUS HEALTH (NASDAQ:BLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. BELLUS Health has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. BELLUS Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLUS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLU)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BELLUS Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BELLUS Health stock.

BERKELEY LIGHTS (NASDAQ:BLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights last announced its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm earned $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Berkeley Lights has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Berkeley Lights has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERKELEY LIGHTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berkeley Lights in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Berkeley Lights stock.

ATLANTIC AMERICAN (NASDAQ:AAME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American last announced its earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. Atlantic American has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.0. Atlantic American has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

